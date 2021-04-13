American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.51

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 6633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,462,000 after acquiring an additional 702,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.