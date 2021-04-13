American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 1,411.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

