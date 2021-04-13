American International Group Inc. Invests $256,000 in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. Analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.