American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after acquiring an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

