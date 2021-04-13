American International Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

