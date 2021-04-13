Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,456 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

