Amon Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $11,107.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00685474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

