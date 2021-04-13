Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,765 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

Shares of SWAN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

