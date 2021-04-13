Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $33.04 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $535.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.28 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

