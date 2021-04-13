Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $31.55 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,779,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 91,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

