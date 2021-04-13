Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 617,730 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $36,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

