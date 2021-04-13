Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 155,117 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,117 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of American Financial Group worth $38,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

