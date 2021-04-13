Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,993 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Duke Realty worth $32,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

