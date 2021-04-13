ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,312.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ANA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 14,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

