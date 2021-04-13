Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

