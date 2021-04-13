Analysts Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Gates Industrial posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 16,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $18.22.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

