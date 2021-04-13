Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $1.93 EPS

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $145.11 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average is $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

