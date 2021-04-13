Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 over the last 90 days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.79.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

