Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.00. 2,996,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,088. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

