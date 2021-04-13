Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.26 Million

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce $770.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $636.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

