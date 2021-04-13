Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $12.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.48 billion and the lowest is $12.68 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

