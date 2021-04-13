Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $230.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $232.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $836.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $838.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $987.89 million, with estimates ranging from $954.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.97. 197,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

