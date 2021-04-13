Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.44 Million

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $806.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.90 million to $860.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

ALGN opened at $601.11 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.17.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

