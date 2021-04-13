Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $9.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

