Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,838. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

