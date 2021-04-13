Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Medtronic reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

