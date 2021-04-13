Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $41.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $211.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300.13 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.80. 656,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,388. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

