Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Pool reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $371.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $401.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

