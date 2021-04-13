Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,968 shares of company stock valued at $683,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,338,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

