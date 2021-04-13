Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report sales of $96.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.07 million to $98.42 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $457.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.37 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $586.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Friday. 3,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $171.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

