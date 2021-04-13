Analysts Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$242.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.