Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Target Price at €3.12

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.12 ($3.67).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AF shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Air France-KLM stock opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.53.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

