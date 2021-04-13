Analysts Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Price Target at €15.77

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.77 ($18.55).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOX. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

AOX opened at €14.02 ($16.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

