Analyzing Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) & CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CLP and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.00%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than CLP.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLP and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.94 billion 2.23 $621.28 million $0.23 41.98 Azure Power Global $171.90 million 7.68 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -58.28

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CLP beats Azure Power Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

