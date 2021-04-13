Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

ADRZY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.38.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

