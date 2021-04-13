Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $15.19

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $15.69. Angi shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 38,471 shares changing hands.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

Get Angi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,659.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Angi by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,292 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.