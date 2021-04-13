Anoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $78,664.56 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $78,664.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

