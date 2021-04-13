Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Announces Earnings Results

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Aphria’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.