Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APHA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

APHA stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

