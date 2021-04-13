Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ APHA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 592,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,836,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Aphria has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.