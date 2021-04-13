Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 13,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

