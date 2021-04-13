Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp began coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,620. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.