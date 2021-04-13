Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of ACA opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

