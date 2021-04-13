Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Driven by a rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Moreover, an increase in investment commitments will also support revenues in the near term. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, continuously rising expenses (primarily resulting from the company’s expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, a stretched valuation may limit the stock’s upside potential. Also, the company faces regulatory headwinds, which makes us apprehensive.”

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,746. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

