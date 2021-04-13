Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.24 on Monday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

