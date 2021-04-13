Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.27 million and a P/E ratio of -28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

