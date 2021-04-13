ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASGN. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

ASGN stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 228,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.53.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

