Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assertio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 562.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 2.34% of Assertio worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.