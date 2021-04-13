Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $531,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 182,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,587. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

