Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VTIP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

